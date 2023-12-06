EXCLUSIVE: Sangeeta Odwani roped in opposite Nikitin Dheer in Srimad Ramayan; deets inside

The iconic story of Ramayana is being remade on television by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his banner Swastik Productions. The show is titled Srimad Ramayan and the promos of the same have already hit the TV screens. Fans are excited to watch the story of Lord Rama all over again.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Sangeeta Odwani is set to play an important role in the show.

Sangeeta Odwani to play Mandodari opposite Nikitin Dheer in Srimad Ramayan

As per our highly placed sources, actress Sangeeta Odwani who's been a part of projects like The Big Bull (2021), Vintage Boys (2021) and Manghadant (2023) has been roped in to play the character of Queen of Lanka, Mandodari in Srimad Ramayan. She will be seen opposite Nikitin Dheer in the show. Dheer is set to return to TV with the show and will play the iconic character of Ravan in the serial.

Have a look at the recent promo of Srimad Ramayan

Other actors of Srimad Ramayan

Sujoy Reu and Prachi Bansal will be seen playing the characters of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the show. Pinkvilla had earlier reported exclusively about Sirf Tum fame Vaidehi Nair being roped in for the show. Nair will be seen playing the character of Sita's sister and Laxman's wife Urmila in Srimad Ramayan

Sujoy Reu on playing Ram in Srimad Ramayan

Sujoy said, "I am honored and exhilarated to have received this opportunity in Srimad Ramayan; portraying such a highly worshipped deity is not just a role; it's a profound responsibility and the undertaking of a spiritual journey like none other."

"The timeless narrative of Lord Ram has always held a special place in my heart, and this chance to bring alive his journey is a dream come true for me", he concluded.

Other mythological shows by Swastik Productions

Makers of Srimad Ramayan are known for producing many mythological shows like Mahabharat, Radha Krishna, Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush among others.

Coming back to Sangeeta being a part of Srimad Ramayan, we contacted the actress but she remained unavailable for comment.

