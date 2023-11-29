EXCLUSIVE: Vaidehi Nair to play pivotal role in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Srimad Ramayan

One of the greatest mythological stories of Ramayana is being remade by the ace producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The is titled Srimad Ramayan and the show will unveil lesser known facts and stories of Ramayana.

As per reports Sujoy Reu and Prachi Bansal are set to play Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the show and now we have learned about another actress who'll join the exciting ensemble of the show.

Vaidehi Nair bags Srimad Ramayan as Urmila

Vaidehi Nair who's been a part of shows like Sirf Tum and Brahmrakshas among others is all set to play the character of Urmila in the show. As per Ramayan, Urmila wwas Lord Ram's brother, Lakshman's wife who stays separated from his husband for 14 years.

Pinkvilla contacted Vaidehi and asked her about the buzz, the actress said, " I can't deny or confirm the news. You'll come to know soon. "

Take a look at Srimad Ramayan's promo

More about Shrimad Ramayan

Srimad Ramayan will also have popular child artist Tanmay Rishi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame. He will be playing the character of the childhood version of Lord Rama in the show.

Apart from Sujoy Reu and Prachi Bansal, the show will also have popular actor Nikitin Dheer who'll be returning to TV after a long gap. Dheer will be seen playing the character of Ravana in the show.

Sujoy and Prachi have already worked with Siddharth Kumar Tewary's production house before. Vaidehi Nair was also a part of Tewary's current show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav.

Previous shows by Siddharth Kumar Tewary

Siddharth Kumar Tewary is known for producing many mythological shows which gained immense popularity like Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh's Radhakrishna, Himanshu Singh and Shivya Patania's Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Madirakshi Mundle and Ashish Sharma's Siya Ke Ram and the currently on-air show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav starring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput.

ALSO READ: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to return on television; When and where to watch?