EXCLUSIVE: 'Bagging Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been a prime highlight of 2023', says Sriti Jha
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sriti Jha who plays the character of Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye talks about 2023 and stepping into the new year.
And it is the last day of the year 2023!
People are all set to celebrate the arrival of the new year, by planning to go clubbing to meet friends and go on vacations, with a lot of zeal and vigor, TV celebrities are also all set to welcome 2024.
Pinkvilla got in touch with popular actress Sriti Jha who plays the character of Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and asked her about 2023 and her plans for New years' eve. Read on to know what she has to say.
Sriti Jha counts her blessings as she bids adieu to 2023
The Kumkum Bhagya actress said, "As we bid farewell to 2023, I am grateful for the experiences and achievements it brought into my life. Both on a personal and professional front, this year has been very kind to me. Bagging the role of Amruta in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' has definitely been one of the prime highlights of the year."
Have a look at Sriti Jha's fun reel from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Sriti Jha added, "As I step into 2024, my resolution is to begin the year with happiness and peace. I have taken leave for a couple of days, but haven't decided on where I am going to celebrate the day. I will be taking the much-needed rest while enjoying my vacation. To all my fans, remember to be kind to yourself and appreciate every small step forward. Wishing you all a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year!"
More about Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha is known for her acting chops in TV shows like Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava, Jyoti, and Kumkum Bhagya among others. Jha also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from acting, Sriti also writes poems.
More about Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is a story about two distinct individuals Amruta and Virat (Arjit Taneja). While Amruta believes that marriage is a work in progress and that the bond between a married couple strengthens with time, Virat has no faith in the institution of marriage.
