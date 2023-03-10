EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash talks about the time she signed Naagin 6; Says 'Especially when I was doing..'

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. The actress not only impresses the audience with her acting skills in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Her fans are always seen praising her for the tremendous hard work she does on-screen & more. Taking a jog down in the recent past, Tejasswi exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about the time she signed for Naagin and more.

Tejasswi Prakash speaks about body positivity

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi said ‘I have been told a lot of things especially when I was doing Naagin because of how beautified all Naagins have been & how I am a nice chubby Naagin for the first time. Looking at the result, people are kind of over it. It has been the longest-running and also extended. It’s because people relate to me the way I express myself and not just cheeks.’

Furthermore, talking about self-love and the way she embraces herself, the actress was quoted saying ‘I really do think that the more pride you take in the way you look; it only makes you more desirable and more admirable. I do take pride in the way I am. I love it & I am happy about it.’

Tejasswi Prakash work

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. Recently, the actress was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and made headlines on the internet.

