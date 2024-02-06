The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 went on for more than 100 days and ended with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui lifting the coveted trophy. The Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande, who was one of the most loved contestants, finished as a finalist. However, a section of the netizens and celebrities were rooting for her to lift the trophy. Now, the actress got candid with us and shared her thoughts on losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui.

Ankita Lokhande on losing the Bigg Boss 17 trophy to Munawar Faruqui

We asked Ankita Lokhande about her thoughts and reaction to not being able to win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. She answered, “I am shocked. I was not really upset with the whole thing. You know that people are out there supporting you; people love you. And I have been in the industry for so long. Thoda sa shocking laga that, but I am okay with that.”

Further, she added that she was confident that Munawar was the deserving winner. She said, “I am sure jo jeeta hai wo deserve karta hain. Unke itne folowers hain (The one who has won deserve to. He has so many followers) and there are people out there jo Munawar ko itna pyaar karta hain. Munawar jeeta hain toh koi baat nahi lekin mehnat hum saab ne kii hain. (Munawar has won, but all of us worked hard) It’s part of the game.”

In the same interview with us, Ankita Lokhande also shared that she is in touch with the Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui. She concluded, "Yes, I am in touch. Wo abhi apne success ko enjoy kar raha hain. (He is enjoying his success now)."

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande was eliminated in the fourth position in the Grand Finale after Arun Mahashettey's elimination. Host Salman Khan expressed his shock and said that he expected the Pavitra Rishta actress to win the show. In response, the actress shared that she had no regrets and this was everything to her, as Salman Khan himself thought of this.

