Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Mashettey aka AchanakBayanak, became a household name as soon as he participated in the controversial reality show. Hearts broke when Arun's wife, Malak Mashettey, entered the Bigg Boss house during the family week and shared the most awful news with him. Malak had disclosed about facing a miscarriage while Arun was inside the Bigg Boss house, which left Arun in tears. Now, Arun recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Arun Mashettey reveals how he dealt with miscarriage news:

During the chat, the social media sensation revealed how he dealt with the news of his wife's miscarriage and what kept him going in the show. Arun Mashettey said, "When my wife informed me about the bad news, I was shattered and was asking god how much will I have to suffer. Somewhere I was about to quit. My wife became my strength and kept me strong through her words, 'You're a game, you have to play good.'"

Watch Arun Mahshettey's exclusive video here-

Further, the Bigg Boss 17 fame revealed, "The pain was in my heart. Whenever I was alone, my wife's words kept playing in my mind and it kept revolving in my mind in loop. I kept chanting 'Om Namh Shivaay' and spent my days inside. Even Rohit Shetty sir asked me 'Why are you crying' I replied, 'Only 2 more days to survive'. I was heartbroken towards the end of the show."

Later Arun praised his wife Malak for dealing with the miscarriage bravely and said, "I salute her. It is not easy to deal with this but she did like a strong woman and gave a message out. It was god's wish and I can't bring it back even if I want to."

He continued, "Whatever she faced alone, even if I give my full time to her it's less. People take time to forget such tragic incidents and I don't want her to feel anything and that is the reason I am spending my time with her and my daughter.

On Anurag Dobhal triggering him:

In a game session with Pinkvilla, Arun Mashettey called out Anurag Dobhal for speaking against his family. Arun called Anurag, "cry baby" and mentioned how he constantly dragged his wife and his daughter during arguments. Arun said, "I was in Bigg Boss, he should talk about me, about the topic. He always triggered me by mentioning personal things."

Arun spoke about the incident when Anurag pushed him and didn't respect the show's platform. He even said that he would have slapped Anurag but he didn't do it as he respects the show. Arun added, "Bigg Boss chose us from 120-140 crore population and I will always be grateful for that. After being on this platform Anurag is doing third-class things, I controlled myself a lot inside the house."

More about Arun Mashettey's journey inside Bigg Boss 17:

During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey formed a close friendship with Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka and their bond is still going headstrong even after the show ended. In the show, Arun was praised for his vocal personality and formed a close bond with Mannara Chopra too. He received immense love from his fans for his unfiltered personality and for using the Hyderabadi slang. Arun was among the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 and was evicted before entering the top 4.

