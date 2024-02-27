EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barun Sobti-Surbhi Chandna reveal first reaction on receiving Rakshak's offer

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna star in Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2, which unveiled its trailer on February 19. The series tells a tale of valor and sacrifice, igniting the patriotic spirit among its audience. Reflecting on this, Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna candidly shared their firsthand experiences upon being offered Rakshak, inspired by real-life events and characters, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Barun and Surbhi's first reaction on getting offer

Barun Sobti describes his initial reaction to being offered Rakshak, saying, “I was very happy. Thankfully I'm in that place. It’s very very difficult to mount industry where I am starting to get things that I used to watch and respect. So I was very happy.” While Barun expressed his joy about working on Rakshak, Surbhi Chandna considered it her ‘ideal start’ for an OTT debut.

Surbhi Chandna says, “I think this would be just the ideal start to have you know like your OTT debut. And, yes, I’m no more going to say it’s more about because I can’t. (laughs)”

She added, “I kind of feel like I was just at the right place. Timing ekdum perfect tha (The timing was just perfect). And I said Oh God! I am going to grab this one and not let it go and I have never done something like that. Never been a part of a real-life story like that. And I think that it was good to be my first time. So sabke first times hote hai so ye mere liye ek first time tha. And I said nahi ye karna hai! Yes (Everyone has their first time, and this was mine. And I said, No, I have to do this! Yes)!”

Surbhi shares her experience working on a real-life story

When asked about her first experience working on a real-life story, Surbhi Chandna replies, “Bahut acha yar. Kyunki kya hai ki ek to kuch shock the, shock values diye gaye the mujhe ki Haryanvi bolni hai (It was very good. Because the thing is, I was given shock values to speak in Haryanvi).” She had hoped for a longer schedule but ended up with a shorter one. Nonetheless, she was determined to give her best performance, even with limited screen time. She said, “Apko pata hai ki kam time aap dikhne wale ho lekin apko utna hi acha asardar kam karna hai right (You know that you're going to be visible for a short time, but you still have to do work that is just as good and effective, right)?"

The actress also highlighted the challenges an actor faces, quoting, “So challenge hota hai as an actor aur platform itna bada hai. Kahani itni khoobsurat hai, itni achi hai. And log dekhenge, to apko acha kam karna hai, so aise hi reaction tha like I have to do a good job. And yeah I prep towards it. Jitna kuch mujhe waqt mila utne mien maine jitni koshish kar skti thi maine apne taraf se ki hai (So the challenge is there as an actor and the platform is so big. The story is so beautiful, so good. And when people watch it, you have to do good work, so my reaction was like I have to do a good job. And yeah, I prep towards it. With the time I had, I did as much as I could from my side).” She acknowledged that actors tend to be critical of their own work because they see it more keenly.

Precautions Surbhi took while portraying a strong character

The Ishqbaaaz actress explained that as an actor, one must study and perform well, leaving the research to the makers. Surbhi had confidence in director Akshay Choubey, who has experience directing in the same genre. Speaking of which, Surbhi said, "I knew I was in safe hands."

Furthermore, she had to take the lead because the makers provided her with all the material necessary to understand the character. They provided her with a lengthy voice interview of Suman Devi and a document detailing Suman Devi's life, which Surbhi needed to adapt to as she was playing her character.

Meanwhile, Barun also agreed with Surbhi Chandna, saying that once you sign the project, you just have to come in, push your limits, and give it your all.

Later in the interview, Surbhi expressed her desire to meet Suman Devi in real life, as she missed the chance during the Delhi promotions, or else she would have met her earlier. The actress mentioned being greatly inspired by Suman because she has raised her children so beautifully.

About Rakshak - India's Braves

Speaking about Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2, the story is based on 'Operation Kulgam,' targeting Haider Kasim, ‘the master of explosions,’ who planned to assassinate the Defence Minister. In essence, this story pays homage to the valor and sacrifices of our nation’s unsung heroes.

Released on Amazon Mini TV, the web series is currently streaming on the platform. The webseries features Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandana, Vishwas Kini, Aayaam Mehta, Rajat Kaul, Seerat Mast, Amit Gaur, Sachin Khurana, Sahib Verma, and Ashmita Bakshi will keep you entertained.

