We have a winner for Bigg Boss 17! Munawar Faruqui has lifted the prestigious trophy for the show. While Munawar is considered to be the deserving winner, Abhishek Kumar finished his journey as the first runner-up and had a bright chance of winning. He had also garnered immense support from neutral audiences.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar spoke at length about losing the show, changes in him while doing Bigg Boss 17, and more.

Abhishek Kumar is content with the first runner-up spot

Abhishek Kumar was asked if he regrets not winning the show, to which he replied that he doesn't regret anything. He believes that everyone should learn to be grateful, and that's exactly how he feels. Abhishek added that if God has given you so much abundance, then you should be thankful. At one point in his life, he questioned why something happened to him, but as time passed, he realized that it was important in his journey of life, and there's always a reason behind everything.

He shared, "I believe that everything happens for a reason, if you don't win something, there is a reason behind it". The Udaariyaan actor said, "I am told that I didn't win the trophy but I did win many hearts, and that really matters a lot for me."

Abhishek Kumar on changes in him during Bigg Boss 17

The Bekaboo actor mentioned that he feels a sense of calmness in him. Earlier when he used to get angry, it was hard for him to control himself. However, ever since his mother came on Bigg Boss 17, during family week, and guided him, he understood many aspects that he hadn't considered earlier.

He mentioned that he had come to the realization that when a person is angry, their brain doesn't function optimally. However, if they are able to remain calm in such a situation, they can use logical reasoning to deal with it in a better way.

