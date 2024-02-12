Renowned actor Nikitin Dheer is not only incredibly talented but also a down-to-earth person. He has made a name for himself in films, OTT platforms, and television serials, and is currently entertaining audiences with his performance in the mythological drama, Shrimad Ramayan.

Despite working in both the South and Bollywood industries, Nikitin is often cast in negative roles. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he discussed the issue of being typecast in the industry. He also touched upon the topic of Ranbir Kapoor, a Bollywood actor who is often stereotyped as the quintessential 'lover boy'.

Nikitin Dheer talks about being typecast

On being asked about being typecast as a villain after acting in negative roles on screen, Nikitin Dheer shared how common it is in the industry. He believes every actor has been typecast and talked about Ranbir Kapoor. He said, "This happens to all actors, name one actor who hasn’t been typecast. Someone like Ranbir Kapoor, for example… He is so talented, we all know, after his career since the longest time, now he has been able to do some actions, which is done well. He has tried to do action for the longest time, and people haven’t accepted it. They have only accepted him as a lover boy."

Watch the full interview of Nikitin Dheer here:

Nikitin Dheer on exploring roles after being typecast

Nikitin Dheer also shared how being typecast as a villain impacted his career. He shared, "You talk about any actor, every actor that there is has been typecast. And nobody can do everything. The fact that you’re typecast as a villain is a big zone, you can do a lot of things. And I think you should learn to flourish in that, as much as you can."

Advertisement

He also added how he cannot fit into other roles even if he wanted to. "After all the work that I have done, if tomorrow, I say that I want to play this college boy who is bullied and all, it will never work because that’s not the image I carry forth. So, I think you have to be true to yourself at the end of the day and have a very realistic approach toward yourself because our industry is such that people say a lot of flowery things to you, but you should know your truth," concluded the actor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikitin Dheer on playing Raavan, 'I returned to Television for Shrimad Ramayan'