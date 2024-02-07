With Sumeet Raghavan as the front face of the show, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey shines bright by delivering engaging narratives to the audience. It proves the importance of delivering valuable content, which still has the power to drive the audience toward the show. As it completed its three-year journey, Wagle Ki Duniya has turned out to be one of the most lovable shows for many viewers.

Anjjan Srivastava on Wagle Ki Duniya's new milestone

Marking the commendable three-year journey of the show, veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav spoke to Pinkvilla. He said, "Whether short lived or long, hatsoff team is striving every day to instill family values, forgotten ideas and small everyday nuances in each episode. Perhaps a very difficult job for the writing team. Wagle's Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse is a show for the family to watch."

He further added, "Each of your members can take away something from each episode. The values are not for any particular kind of family but each and every group of people that may reside together under one roof. GLOBALLY. That's what makes it important not just special. Wagle is your daily supplement of healthy entertainment."

For the uninformed, Aanjjan Srivastav has worked in Hindi films and continues to contribute to the television industry. Interestingly, Aanjjan was a part of 1988's Wagle Ki Duniya, which was broadcast on DD National.

Advertisement

Needless to say, he adds a more fun and entertaining element to Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey with his role and performance. Based on the characters created by lauded cartoonist R. K. Laxman, the show captures the essence of the common man's struggles and joys.

Wagle Ki Duniya to complete 900 episodes

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey started airing in 2021 on Sony SAB. Very soon, the show will celebrate the completion of 900 episodes. So, it is proof that it continues to serve as one of the favorite comedy shows of the Indian audience.

The sitcom stars Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Bharati Achrekar, Aanjjan Srivastav, Chinmayee Salvi, and Sheehan Kapahi. Bankrolled by Hats Off Productions Limited, Wagle Ki Duniya airs every Monday to Saturday from 9 pm to 9:30 pm on the Sony SAB channel.

ALSO READ: PICS: Actress Asmita Sood marries businessman Siddh Mehta in intimate wedding ceremony; embarks new journey