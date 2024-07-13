Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya robbed in Italy to Munawar Faruqui taking a sly jibe at Elvish Yadav; top TV news of the week

The television fraternity witnessed several headline-making moments this week (July 7 to July 13). Be it Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya being robbed during their trip to Florence or Dhanashree Verma along with Yuzvendra Chahal marking their attendance at the Anant Ambjani-Radhika Merchant wedding night. In fact, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Krishna Shroff also added charm to the extravaganza gala. So, let us look at the top TV news of the week that grabbed eyeballs!

1. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get robbed in Italy

The celebrity couple were having a fun and great time together in Italy. The duo also posted pictures from their beautiful trip, treating fans with a glimpse of their candid moments. But later, Vivek Dahiya posted a video of a robbery in his car on social media. The couple parked the car at a resort property, leaving their belongings inside. When they returned, the glasses of the car were broken, and their important documents, passport, money, and other items were stolen.

Following the incident, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya sought help from the Indian embassy and wrote to Italy's PM, Giorgia Meloni. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress mentioned that the officials of Italy aren't of much help as robberies are taken casually.

2. Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Elvish Yadav

In one of the episodes of the Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, and Shivani Kumari were seen grinding mill to save Lovekesh Kataria from getting evicted. Taking a jibe at Elvish Yadav getting into legal trouble due to the snake venom case, Munawar Faruqui wrote, "Kataria ke doston ke naseeb mai chakki peesna hi likha he kya?"

The Bigg Boss 17 winner took a sly jibe at Vishal Pandey and remarked, "I just hope biggboss don't play song "bhabhi tum khushiyon ka khazana" as morning alarm just to f**k around."

3. Elvish Yadav summoned by ED

As per the reports, Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the Lucknow unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the snake venom case. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will appear for questioning on July 23.

For the unversed, Elvish was arrested by Noida police on March 17 after being booked under various sections, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

4. Lovekesh Kataria gets punished inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3

After Lovekesh Kataria was exposed as the 'baharwala,' the master of the house punished him. The YouTuber had to spend the entire night handcuffed to a pole in the lawn area. However, after getting free, he reunited with Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari. Interestingly, the audience gave Kataria a second chance, and he was again the 'baharwala' of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

5. Dhanashree Verma and Krishna Shroff at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Numerous prominent Bollywood stars and international personalities graced the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Speaking of the television figures, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame Dhanashree Verma brought charm to the eve as she arrived with her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. She opted for a beige lehenga, giving a modern chic vibe.

Further, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Krishna Shroff exuded grace in a purple skirt and crop top set. She was captured giving a pose along with her brother Tiger Shroff and mom Ayesha. Indeed, it was a picture-perfect moment!

6. Hina Khan expresses gratitude to fans and well-wishers

After announcing her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, Hina Khan has been sharing positive messages on social media. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posted a long note, thanking her well-wishers for their support and love. She mentioned how her DMs are flooded with messages and expressed feeling overwhelmed with the love she has been receiving.

7. Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar land in trouble?

Broker Rafique Merchant has claimed that Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar have not paid him 1 percent brokerage after he helped her sell her apartment. The broker alleged that the actress and her businessman husband followed the legal procedures until her property wasn't sold, but later, they blocked him. Rafique said, "Humare hakk ko kyu daba rahe ho? Aap kahi bhi maaro, lekin humare pet par laat mat maro."

8. Samarth Jurel rushed to the hospital due to an injury

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Samarth Jurel was rushed to hospital after he got injured while filming a crucial action sequence. The Bigg Boss 17 fame refused to use a body double, and later, the complex choreography led to a misstep, resulting in a fracture and muscle tear.

Following the injury, the shooting was halted temporarily. For the uninitiated, Samarth Jurel is playing a significant role in an upcoming film.

