Hazal Kaya REACTS to Aysegul Cidamli’s statement on her virginity test scene from I Named Her Feriha: ‘Tried to humiliate…’

Popular Turkish actress Hazal Kaya, who plays Hazal in the television drama I Named Her Feriha, opened up about one of the most controversial scenes from the series. She also shared that one of her female co-stars, Aysegul Cidamli, tried to humiliate her.

Hazal Kaya participated in the Mevzular Open Microphone program hosted by Oguzhan Ugur, where she talked about the scene. Talking about Aysegul Cidamli’s statement, she said, "The architect of my rise to prominence was actually a co-star of my same-sex who tried to humiliate me. When my co-star said, 'There was a virginity scene, he didn't want to do it,' it was a story that told me that I was not a very smart woman and that I took the series seriously."

For the unversed, Aysegul Cidamli, who plays the character of Hatice Hala in the series, had stated in the past that Hazal Kaya reacted to the scene. She stated that Hazal thought of the scene as if it was real. In her words, "She should not have confused her role with reality. The fact that her mother was among the founders of Mor Catı also increased her reaction."

The actress also shared what happened after she refused to shoot the scene. In her words, "I actually tried to do this there. I wish we had shot that scene. The character Feriha had gone through this virginity test scene, which was almost as harsh as rape, and we could have watched how devastated that girl was. But the rest of the scene didn't feel like that. She was going to her lover afterward. I said, 'This girl was subjected to great violence, why don't we tell about it? If we don't tell about it, if she's going to go to her lover, let's not shoot it at all. Let her object and continue.'"

Advertisement

I Named Her Feriha, which aired from 2011 to 2012, also starred Cagatay Ulusoy, Deniz Ugur, and Yusuf Akgun.

ALSO READ: 7 Turkish historical dramas that you will enjoy watching; The Magnificent Century, Destan and more