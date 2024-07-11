Arjun Bijlani ‘defines his own blues’ in latest BTS video from sets of Laughter Chefs; fans call him ‘handsome man’

Arjun Bijlani has always managed to grab attention for his professional endeavors. He is currently appearing on two shows - Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya- Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs. The actor is having a gala time on the comedy show where he is paired with Karan Kundrra. It is quite evident from his social media posts that the two are having a gala time.

Recently, Arjun shared a reel depicting several heartwarming moments from the sets of Laughter Chefs. He also showcased his upcoming stylish look.

Arjun Bijlani’s post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani uploaded a video compiling various shots from the sets of Laughter Chefs. It opens with the actor coming out of his vanity van in full swag and winking towards the camera. He stops for a brief interaction with his fans before heading to the sets of his cooking show.

After arriving at the shoot location, Arjun is captured while getting makeup touch-ups and hugging his director. The snippet also stars Sudesh Lehri who appears on Laughter Chefs with Nia Sharma.

The outfit carried by the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor features a three-piece formal suit with white-colored shirt paired with blue-hued pants and a waistcoat. He is wearing cool shades to complete his overall look.

In the caption space, Arjun penned, “Monday is fine but I decide my own blues !!! Ps : the man I am hugging is one of the best directors of reality shows . Lots of love hozi !! @realsudeshlehri we all love u and everybody follows u.”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post here:

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani started his career in 2004 with the show named Kartika. He catapulted to fame after essaying the role of Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Apart from acting, Arjun has served as a host for many famous shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. He is presently winning praises for his portrayal of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and showing off culinary skills on Laughter Chefs alongside Karan Kundrra.

On the personal front, the actor is married to Neha Swami. The two are parents to son Ayaan, whom they welcomed in January 2015.

