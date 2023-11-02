Indian Idol 14 EXCLUSIVE: Shreya Ghoshal showers love on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha; here's how

Indian Idol Season 14's audition round was recently wrapped up, and the show has finally got its 15 talented singers who are seen swooning the hearts of the viewers with their melodious voices. The first episode of the show, after the auditions, was named as Griha Pravesh episode and several celeb guests graced the show. Now, in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 14, Bollywood's well-known producer and director Mahesh Bhatt will be seen on the show.

Mahesh Bhatt graces Indian Idol 14:

Indian Idol 14 will be celebrating the ‘Director Mahesh Bhatt's Challenge’ special episode in the presence of the entertainment industry’s famed producer and director, Mahesh Bhatt who completes 49 years in the entertainment industry. In the episode, Mahesh Bhatt will be seen challenging the contestants wherein whoever will bring out the right emotion through their singing will get a chance to win a vinyl of his film Saaransh.

Shreya Ghoshal gives Mahesh Bhatt an adorable gift for Raha:

During his time on the show, judge Shreya Ghoshal, who is a huge admirer of Mahesh Bhatt, will be seen congratulating him on his journey as a grandfather. She also performs a sweet gesture for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha which is truly beautiful. As Raha will turn a year old on November 6, 2023, Shreya presents a wonderful gift hamper to Raha's grandfather Mahesh Bhatt on the Indian Idol 14 stage. Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani clap for Shreya as she presents the gift hamper to Mr. Bhatt.

Take a look at the PICS here-

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt embraced parenthood for the first time on November 6, 2022, and welcomed their baby girl Raha. Though the couple haven't revealed their little muchkin's face, Alia treats fans as she often shares silhouette glimpses of her little munchkin.

About the Griha Pravesh episode of Indian Idol 14:

Indian Idol Season 14's Griha Pravesh episode was graced by eminent names from the entertainment and music industry like Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Richa Sharma, Abhijeet Sawant. Also, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim also made a special appearance on the show along with show's judge Arshad Warsi. Hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala, Indian Idol Season 14, premiered on October 14.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Shreya Ghoshal sings with contestant Ananya Pal during Griha Pravesh Special; Watch