'Open violent threats...': Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence amid India's Got Latent controversy, reveals how he dealt with 'difficult phase'; WATCH

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been in the news since India's Got Latent controversy occurred, has finally resumed his work. Today (March 30), Ranveer released an official statement and thanked everyone for the supportive messages while he was dealing with the tough phase. He shared a video on his Instagram handle and said, "There's more to say, but not right now. Thank you for your patience."

In his official statement, Ranveer Allahbadia thanked all his supporters, and well-wishers for their positive messages and mentioned how they helped him and his family to deal with the challenging period. He shared, "This phase was very difficult. Open violent threats, so much online hatred, so many media articles, saw so much. Amid all this, your DMs supported us a lot. "

He thanked all the TRS (The Ranveer Show) guests, including actors, cricketers, bureaucrats, and business professionals, for their support. Ranveer added, "Zindagi ke sabse low moments par aapko ye pata chalta hai ki aapke raaste mai sirf safalta nahi chalegi. Aapko failure ka samne karna hoga (In my life's lowest moments, I realized that success never lasts. You will have to face failures too)."

Watch Ranveer Allahbadia's video here-

Expressing his emotions, Ranveer elaborated how he has been releasing 2-3 videos every week for the past 10 years without taking a break. He said, "I got a forced break. I learned to live with patience."

Ranveer emphasized how many consider him a family member and promised that he would create content responsibly in the coming years.

BeerBiceps also requested all the supporters to shower love on him again and said, "Give me one more chance." He mentioned how he loves content creation and it is his passion. Ranveer revealed that when his mental health was affected, meditation, discipline, and prayer helped him, and he eventually realised that only God was with him.

He said, "I'm not seeing this phase as a punishment, but seeing it as a learning and transformation." Ranveer explained he is considering this battle as a lesson and will allow his work to speak. Praising his team, BeerBiceps disclosed that no one from his team had resigned during this tough phase.

Speaking about his future work plans, Ranveer said, "Every week, 4 episodes will be released. I love content creation. I have immense love for India's culture." He requested his fans' support as he embarked on this new phase. Ranveer said, "Abse aapko ek naya Ranveer dikhega, The Ranveer Show par. (From now on, you will see a new Ranveer on The Ranveer Show). The podcast will return very soon."

In the caption of this video, Ranveer wrote, "Dear India (heart emoticon)." Fans quickly flooded the comment section, showing their love and support for Ranveer.

Along with Ranveer, several others, such as Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and more landed in legal trouble after their appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.