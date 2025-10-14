Bigg Boss 19, October 13 Episode: Abhishek and Amaal get into ugly fight, 4 contestants nominated

Bigg Boss 19, October 13, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj talking about the current dynamics of the house. Farrhana Bhatt talks to Amaal Mallik about Neelam Giri and Shehbaz Badesha. Later, Farrhana asks captain Nehal about lunch duties. The latter requests Kunickaa Sadanand if she can prepare lunch but the veteran actress refuses.

Mittal breaks down for the Weekend Ka Vaar incident wherein most of the contestants called Neelam as Tanya’s ‘chamchi.’

Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri lock horns and clash aggressively

Farrhana confronts Shehbaz Badesha for calling her Nehal's ‘chamcha.’ As they engage in a conversation, it turns into an aggressive argument. The actress claims that he uses people to make them do stuff for him. While they exchange pointed remarks, other housemates watch their ugly spat.

The Laila Majnu actress comments, “Tu gira hua hai.” After Neelam intervenes, Farrhana says, “Kutte jaisa munh kyun bana rahi hai.” In reply to the same, the Bhojpuri actress calls her ‘suar (pig).’ Gradually, the fight snowballs into a huge fight. On the other hand, Amaal advises Tanya to uplift her mood and let go of whatever happened earlier.

Nomination unfolds bringing chaos and drama in Bigg Boss 19 house

In the latter segment, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. During the task, Mridul and Malti argue. Both talk rudely as they nominate each other. Furthermore, Amaal takes a sarcastic jab at Abhishek. Amaal clashes with Abhishek by saying, "Ghar ka saara gandh khaate hai, ye bhi khaa le (and offers him pani puri as a part of the task)."

Abhishek loses his temper and pushes the music composer when Amaal gives him pani puri. Baseer intervenes and lashes out at Bajaj for getting into a physical altercation with Amaal. Lastly, Nehal is given special power and she saves Farrhana from nomination. The contestants who are nominated for this week are Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar.

The episode ends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: '90s TV classics to rewatch: Hum Paanch, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktimaan and more worthy gems