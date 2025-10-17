Bigg Boss 19, October 16, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik snatches Farrhana Bhatt's food plate, vicious verbal brawl erupts

Bigg Boss 19, October 16, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with the captaincy task. “Chitti Aayi Hai” brings contestants to a point where they must choose between their game and emotions. If one delivers the family letter, he/she is out of the race. Otherwise, the contestant will end up earning the captaincy contendership. As the task begins, Nehal sacrifices her chance to become captain for the upcoming week by delivering Pranit's letter.

Further, Baseer delivers Mridul’s letter and gives up his captaincy chance. Gaurav also sacrifices his contendership for Kunickaa’s letter. As the task continues, Amaal Mallik hands over Farrhana Bhatt’s letter to her and loses his captaincy chance.

Farrhana Bhatt becomes 1st captaincy contender by shredding Neelam Giri’s letter

In the next segment, Farrhana Bhatt opts not to lose her contendership and hence, shreds Neelam Giri’s family letter. So, the Laila Majnu actress ends up becoming 1st captaincy contender. In reaction to the same, Neelam breaks down and her housemates console her.

Baseer turns furious about Farrhana's decision and warns her not to call herself his friend. They continue to scream at each other and their friendship falls apart. Abhishek Bajaj also confronts the actress for the same. Latter claims that she didn't do it for the captaincy but had her own reasons. Tanya Mittal expresses anger at Farrhana and stands up for Neelam.

Amaal Mallik snatches Farrhana Bhatt's food

Furthermore, Gaurav Khanna makes a mistake by giving Neelam pieces of her letter that were shredded by Farrhana. Bigg Boss calls it a violation of rules and cancels the task. All the contestants apologise to Bigg Boss and request that the task be resumed.

On the other hand, Amaal loses his cool at Farrhana, snatches her plate, and breaks it in frustration. Both exchange derogatory remarks and despite several attempts by others to control Amaal, he continues to fight with Farrhana.

Kitchen chaos continues. Both drag each other's families into the ugly spat. The episode ends.

