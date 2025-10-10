TRP Report: Top 5 TV shows this week– Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 lead the charts

Every Thursday brings anticipation for TV producers as the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) unveils its weekly TRP report. This week’s ratings showed a slight decline across popular shows, largely due to the ongoing holiday season. Despite the dip, fan-favorite serials like Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 managed to hold their ground and stay on top of the charts. Here’s a look at the top five shows this week and their performance.

Anupamaa - 2.0

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa continues to capture audience attention with its engaging storyline. The show focuses on Anupamaa’s struggles while traveling with her family’s ladies. Recently, viewers were surprised by Samar’s sudden appearance in the story, which added new twists. Despite a small dip in ratings this week, Anupamaa remains a favorite, scoring 2.0. Fans appreciate the strong character arcs and family drama, keeping the show in the top spot.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 - 2.0

Ektaa Kapoor’s classic saga has returned with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, directed by Smriti Irani and starring Amar Upadhyay. The show has been gaining popularity, especially with the ongoing plot involving Pari against Tulsi. This week, it matched Anupamaa with a 2.0 rating. The show’s mix of family drama and unexpected twists continues to attract viewers, making it a strong contender in the TRP charts.

Udne Ki Aasha - 1.8

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, remains popular with its engaging storyline. The show focuses on hope, ambition, and personal growth, which resonates with many viewers. This week, it secured the third spot with a 1.8 rating. Fans are drawn to the emotional depth of the characters and the show’s relatable plot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 1.8

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to entertain its audience. While the show has faced challenges in climbing higher in the TRP rankings, viewers are still engaged with the ongoing storylines. This week, it earned a 1.8 rating, placing it fourth. The continuous development of its characters and family-based drama keeps fans invested.

Tum Se Tum Tak - 1.7

The Marathi series Tula Pahate Re was remade as Tum Se Tum Tak, featuring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey. The show has become more engaging with several major plot twists. This week, it achieved a 1.7 rating, securing fifth place. Viewers enjoy the fresh storyline and strong performances, which contribute to its steady popularity.

