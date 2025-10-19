Mohammed Siraj’s favourite Bigg Boss 19 contestant revealed; The Hyderabad connection will surprise you

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24, 2025, and is currently in its eighth week. Known for its mix of drama, emotions, and unexpected alliances, the show often garners attention from celebrities and former contestants who support their favourites. This season, even Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has shown his support for one contestant, Baseer Ali.

Mohammed Siraj’s favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 19

Mohammed Siraj, the Indian cricketer from Hyderabad, is rooting for Baseer Ali, also known as Baseer Bob, who is currently one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Both Siraj and Baseer hail from Hyderabad and share a close bond that goes beyond their hometown connection.

During a recent conversation with Amaal Mallik inside the house, Baseer expressed his admiration for Siraj, saying, “Our Mohammed Siraj, bro, I love him. So much respect! We both started our careers around the same time in Hyderabad.”

According to sources, Siraj and Baseer have never displayed their friendship publicly, but they share a strong personal bond. They follow each other on Instagram and often meet privately, maintaining a warm relationship away from the spotlight.

Baseer Ali has become one of the standout contestants of Bigg Boss 19. His strong opinions and calm approach have made him popular among fans. Viewers have praised him for standing up for what he believes in and handling situations with maturity.

His journey in the house has been full of ups and downs, from his friendship with Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Quadri to his clashes with Gaurav Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan also voiced her support for Baseer. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I like how Baseer is not afraid to take a stand and voice his opinion when he has to. I like his play.” Gauhar’s comment referred to an incident involving wildcard contestant Malti Chahar and Nehal Chudasama last week.

What Baseer Ali’s mother says about his journey

In a conversation with Times of India, Baseer’s mother, Afshan, addressed ongoing speculations about her son’s behaviour and love angles inside the house. She said, “Baseer has always been a very logical and responsible child. Even at six and a half years old, he helped me make major life decisions. So, for the housemates to call him aggressive is completely untrue. He cannot tolerate injustice and will always take a stand.”

Afshan also dismissed rumours linking Baseer with Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt, saying he is focused on playing the game and not on forming love connections. She added that while he appears less on the telecast, he is quite active in the live feed and hopes the makers give him more screen time.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 18, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik's father Daboo schools him, Salman Khan gives last warning to Abhishek Bajaj