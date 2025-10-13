Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Zeishan Quadri gets eliminated, Malti Chahar and Abhishek Bajaj argue in front of Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19, October 12, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with host Salman Khan introducing a fun segment wherein the contestants criticize each other. As the episode proceeds, Zeishan Quadri gets evicted. His eviction turns out to be extremely shocking for his friends in the house, especially Tanya Mittal. Zeishan cries as he takes the exit and wishes good luck to the housemates.

Malti Chahar and Abhishek Bajaj lock horns in front of Salman Khan

During the episode, Salman Khan points out that Abhishek Bajaj did palm reading for Ashnoor Kaur so he should do the same for Malti Chahar. As they engage in this activity, both argue. Their argument almost turns into a huge fight but Abhishek lets it go.

Further, Jamie Lever joins Salman on the stage and mimics Farah Khan while interacting with the contestants. After she leaves, the Sikandar actor announces that Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are safe.

In another segment, Neelam cries as most of the contestants believe that she acts as a ‘follower’ of Tanya Mittal. Later, Kunickaa advises the Bhojpuri actress to show her real personality. To console Neelam, Tanya calls her ‘warrior.’ On the other hand, Ravi Gupta enters the stage. The comedian engages in a fun conversation with Salman and the latter recalls his Andaz Apna Apna experience.

Zeishan Quadri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 house

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode moves ahead, Bigg Boss 19 host announces Zeishan Quadri’s eviction. Shehbaz Badesha cries as Zeishan walks out of the house. Neelam and Tanya also break down. Amaal mentions that the eviction turned out to be unexpected for him also.

Lastly, Ravi Gupta enters the house and roasts the contestants. The housemates have fun and then the episode ends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan slams AR Murugadoss: ‘If Sikandar failed because of my ethics, what about Madharaasi?’