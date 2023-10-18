Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Thakare to follow THIS choreographer's steps; Can you guess?

Earlier in the day, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Anuradha Iyengar being roped in as Shoaib Ibrahim's choreographer partner for the celebrity dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11. The show has been in the headlines for a long time now. Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa makers have shared a few glimpses (jhalaks) of their celebrity contestants this season. Well, now Pinkvilla brings to you yet another exclusive information about the show

Here's who's going to be Shiv Thakare's dance partner in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Shiv Thakare being roped in for the show and now we bring to you an exclusive update about his choreographer this season. As per our highly placed sources, Shiv Thakare has been paired opposite Romsha Singh in the show. Romsha was earlier a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 and was paired up with Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani. Romsha and Gashmeer was one of the most talked about and competitive pairs on the show.

Have a look at Shiv Thakare's choreographer Romsha Singh's post with Gashmeer Mahajan

Shiv Thakare's journey in the industry

Shiv Thakare participated in Roadies. While he didn't win the show, he certainly made a mark with his stint. The show gave him recognition and he bagged Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 which he went ahead to win. Furthermore, Shiv bagged Hindi Bigg Boss 16 and finished as the first runner-up. After Bigg Boss 16, he bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and had a roller-coaster journey in the show. He reached the finale week of the show. And now, Thakare is all set to take over the dance floor of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 with his moves.

Speculated contestants and judges this season

As per reports Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Karan Johar are in talks to judge the show while Gauahar Khan will take the spot as a host in the show. Other celebrities who might be seen in the show include Surbhi Jyoti, Ayesha Singh, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Urvashi Dholakia, Aamir Ali, and Sangeeta Phogat among others.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 is all set to hit the TV screens soon.

