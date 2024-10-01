Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Adeel calls Mustafa 'nikhatoo' as he pays visit to his brother's new apartment; latter says 'Main biwi ke dhandhe pe...'

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum aired its latest episode on September 30, and like every other chapter, it gave a peek into all the intense scenes that are going to unfold. Days after Mustafa leaves the house, his father realizes his mistake and believes his son could never steal money. Mustafa is so upset with his family that he doesn't want to meet anyone. He even talks rudely to his sister, Sidra, who comes to their new flat. And now, makers have posted a new promo for the show wherein Mustafa's mom is seen missing him. Sharjeena's mom tries to help her financially, and Adeel visits the couple in their new neighborhood.

The promo clip opens with Shagufta saying, "Mustafa tha toh har waqt udham machaye rakhta tha. Woh chala gaya toh jaise veerani ne dera daal diya (Mustafa was there, and he used to create chaos all the time. When he left, it was as if desolation had sunken in)."

Seeing his parents miss Mustafa, Adeel warns them, "Agar aap logon ke dil mein Mustafa ko wapas laane yaa usey maaf karne ka khyal aaya, toh aap log mujhe chhorne ke liye taiyaar ho jaayein (If you ever think of bringing Mustafa back or forgiving him, then you should be ready to forget me)."

Further, in the promo, the neighbors insult Mustafa and point out how the household is being run by Sharjeena's earnings and not his. Later, when Sharjeena visits her parents, her mother tries to help her by giving her some money.

However, Sharjeena refuses to take it saying, "Mustafa pehle hi apne parents se naraaz hai, aur main apne walidain se paise le lu? Main aise uska maan nahi tod sakti (Mustafa is already upset with his parents. How can I take money from my parents? I can't break his pride like this).

Lastly, the promo transitions to a scene wherein Adeel drops by Mustafa's flat. He calls the latter 'nikhatoo' and 'nakaara.' This leads Mustafa to lose calm, and he highlights how he is not chasing success by working in his wife's business, unlike Adeel, who has been doing so for years. Mustafa also asks him to leave. "Aap niklo yahan se bahut zaleel ho gaye ho," says he.

Take a look at the promo here:

For those who have come in late, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum airs on ARY Digital. Besides Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the show stars Bushra Ansari, Javed Sheikh, and Emmad Irfani, among others, in pivotal roles.

