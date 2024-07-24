Karan Kundrra posts PHAT pictures ft lady love Tejasswi Prakash from their London diaries; SEE

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most beautiful couple in the industry. Be it setting relationship goals when spotted in the city or making memorable moments during trips, the duo has proven what true love actually looks like.

Both actors maintain active social media presence and recently, Karan posted a series of pictures from their London diaries. From posing in the lift to celebrating Tejasswi’s birthday, the photo dump is all things candid and heartwarming.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s latest PICS

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan Kundrra posted another series of cutesy yet PHAT snaps with his lady love. The first slide has the couple posing candidly. While the Temptation Island host is looking away, the Naagin actress looks in the mood to flaunt her expression. It is followed by a snap which is clicked by Rajiv Adatia in the lift.

The picture shows Tejasswi wearing a cutout halter neck pink black polka dots jumpsuit dress. Further, one of the photos gives a glimpse of the actress' birthday celebration. The caption of the post read, "Another Day Another Dump!"

Have a look at the pictures here:

Fans’ reactions to Karan Kundrra’s recent post

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, "thank you Sunny bhai for posting this most precious pictures." Another user expressed, "The two of you be lookin’ LIT together! Major major love!" One of the comments read, "You two look like a poem side by side."

More about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been together since the 15th season of Bigg Boss. They have been there for each other in every phase of their lives. Lately, there have been rumors about them parting ways. However, Karan addressed them indirectly by posting mushy pictures from their London visit.

The Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame is currently seen as one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs. A few days back, Tejasswi appeared on the show, treating fans with their sweet and fun moments on the reality show.

