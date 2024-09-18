When Amitabh Bachchan revealed wife Jaya Bachchan has ‘sixth sense’ to perceive people’s bad intentions instantly; THROWBACK

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to bring his charm and humor to the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from imparting knowledge to the contestants, the original Shehanshaah also shares personal anecdotes and offers advice on relationships and life decisions. Today, let us go back in time when Big B shared an interesting fact about their wife, Jaya Bachchan, and revealed that she has a knack for identifying people with bad intentions.

On the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, a contestant, Bhavana Waghela, told Amitabh Bachchan that her husband's business partner cheated on them and even ran away with all the money. Bhavana also opened up about her bad times and reflected on how her husband ended up making poor business decisions. Reacting to the same, the Kalki 2898 AD actor advised the contestant's husband to listen to what she say.

Further, the host also asked the couple not to fight and advised Bhavana to express her emotions calmly. The next moment, Amitabh Bachchan went on to explain his belief that women possess an innate 'sixth sense' when it comes to sensing people's true intentions. Reflecting on Jaya's remarkable ability to perceive a person's intentions instantly, he said, "I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to identify a person’s hidden motives better."

From revealing whether he writes love letters to Jaya to sharing his love story, Big B has never shied away from expressing his admiration for his wife. It has been more than 50 years since the two have been married. They tied the wedding knot on June 3, 1973.

In the current season, one of the contestants asked Amitabh whether Jaya Bachchan complained about him not giving enough time because of KBC 16 shooting. Another contestant quizzed the actor about what he used to call his wife before marriage and how his romance with Jaya began.

