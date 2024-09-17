Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan has an epic response when asked meaning of BREAD CRUMBING: Read

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan was introduced to modern dating terms like Breadcrumbing, Ghosting, Situationship, and Benching. Contestant Ritika Kumari, a senior journalist from New Delhi, explained the actor's meaning of varied dating terms. However, he had an epic response to the dating term breadcrumbing.

Ritika Kumari revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that she gives good relationship advice. Explaining the meaning of breadcrumbing to him, she said, "Sir breadcrumbing yeh hota hai ki ladka ladki ko hint deta hai, ladki ladka ko hint deti hai, but woh dono commit nai karte ki we are in a relationship or something." (In breadcrumbing, girl and boy give hint to one another, or vice versa but they do not commit to one another.)



A shocked AB then said, " Oh! Usko bread crumbing bolte hai? Hamari umar nikal gayi eske liye? Lekin agar kabhi afsar mila toh kya bolenge hum aye aap Deltis bread khaenge kya? Aisa kuch? Wahi humko yaad hai.

(Oh! This is called bread crumbing. My age has passed but if I get an opportunity, I will be like hey will you eat Deltis bread? Something like that? I just remember that.)

Ritika further added, "These Gen Z's remove terms that normally cannot be decoded. Ghosting means ignoring. Like you are my friend. You text me, but I am continuously ignoring you. I am not doing it but stating an example. Situationship means we both are in a relationship but we do not commit publically. We do not tell anyone that we are in a relationship. Last is benching. Think a bench is there where you and I are sitting, but there is another boy sitting next to me- Abhishek Bachchan? I am with you but my backup plan is Abhishek Bachchan."

Amit Ji, adding to the concept of Benching in a baffled way, said, "Aap agar beech mei hai, aur ek tarf mann lijiye udharan ke liye hum hai, toh aapka backup plan hai Abhishek. Mera backup plan?" (If you are in the middle, and I am in the side, think as an example and your backup plan is Abhishek. Who is my backup plan?)

Ritikia told AB to do benching, and he laughed and said that the bench was small and that there was no place. "I do not understand today's generation." Many of us may have related to these modern dating terms.

