Hina Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Rocky Jaiswal; Shares mehendi moment

Television star Hina Khan, who tied the knot with Rocky Jaiswal in June this year, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth as a married woman. The actress shared a heartwarming picture of her mehendi-covered palms on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her special day. Rocky added to the sweetness of the moment with a touching gesture, making the celebration even more memorable.

Hina Khan’s sweet family bond on display

Alongside the Karwa Chauth celebrations, Hina Khan also shared a touching moment that reflected her close bond with her mother. The actress posted a picture of a tiffin prepared with love by her mother, which had a note saying, “Lunch, I love you forever.” This simple yet heartfelt gesture reminded Hina of her mother’s constant support, especially after the passing of her father in April 2021. Hina has always shared how important her parents are in her life.

Here’s why this Karwa Chauth is special

Hina’s journey over the past few years has not been easy. Last year, she publicly shared her fight with breast cancer, which included undergoing chemotherapy and shaving her hair. Hina posted a video capturing the moment she cut her hair, with her mother wailing in the background in Kashmiri.

She wrote, “Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard… But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair, your pride, your crown? If you want to win, you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win.”

Hina and Rocky's relationship began in 2009 when they met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the lead role of Akshara and Rocky worked as a supervising producer as per Times Now. Their bond deepened over the years, and in 2016, Hina publicly acknowledged their relationship.

In June 2025, the couple married in an intimate ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. Hina wore a handwoven opal green saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring gold and silver motifs and a blush border. Rocky complemented her in an ivory sherwani. The couple's names were subtly embroidered on Hina's saree, symbolizing their personal connection.

