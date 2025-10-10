Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal breaks down remembering Mahakumbh backlash; says, 'People called me farzi'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has once again found herself in the spotlight. Known for her luxurious lifestyle, designer sarees, and spiritual persona, Tanya has been a talking point since the show began. However, recent episodes show a more emotional side of her, as she broke down recalling a tough phase from earlier this year.

During the latest captaincy task, wildcard contestant Malti Chahar confronted Tanya about her claims regarding her lifestyle and financial status. Malti accused Tanya of exaggerating her achievements, saying she would “understand the truth” once she left the house. She even hinted that Tanya’s family might be worried about her situation outside the show.

The remarks deeply affected Tanya, who was later seen crying in front of fellow contestant Zeishan Qadri. While comforting her, Zeishan told Tanya not to let Malti’s comments affect her game. He reminded her that Malti might be trying to mentally weaken her.

Tanya recalls Mahakumbh controversy and online trolling

While speaking to Zeishan, Tanya opened up about how the comments brought back painful memories from earlier this year. She said, “Sir parivaar ka jahan naam aata hai mera wahan giveup hojaata hai. Aur ye online trolling wagera se main aur ghabra jaati hoon. Kyunki mere saath iss saal ye dusri baar horaha hai.” (Whenever my family’s name gets involved, I tend to give up. And all this online trolling makes me even more anxious because this is the second time it’s happening to me this year.)

She added that the trolling reminded her of what happened after the Mahakumbh incident in February 2025. Tanya shared, “Maine Kumbh mein sach bola, meri saari security, contracts, sab chala gaya, sab ne bola ye ladki farzi hai, issne jhoot bola logo ki jaan bachayi, jabki maine 14 ghante logon ki jaan bachayi.” (During the Kumbh, I spoke the truth, but I lost all my security, my contracts, everything. People called me fake and claimed I lied about saving lives, but I actually spent 14 hours saving people.)

Tanya Mittal revealed that during the Maha Kumbh, she posted a video on Instagram claiming that after a stampede killed around 30 people, another crowd crush occurred, leading to more fatalities. Her post sparked backlash online, with many accusing her of spreading false information. Tanya said the criticism led to her losing security and professional contracts.

Talking about her family, Tanya said, “Phir se ye sab horaha hai, toh mujhe pata hai mera chota bhai akela hai, woh pareshaan horaha hoga mere bina. Pura saal hogaya ladte ladte.” (All this is happening again, and I know my younger brother is all alone and must be worried without me. It’s been an entire year of constant struggle.)

She expressed how her younger brother has been her biggest concern, especially as she faces online trolling once again. Tanya added that whenever her family’s name is mentioned, she finds it hard to stay strong.

Bigg Boss 19 continues to capture the emotional ups and downs of its contestants. Tanya Mittal’s recent breakdown has started fresh conversations among viewers about how tough public scrutiny and online trolling can be for those living in the spotlight.

