Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Semi Finale promos tease clash between Karanveer Mehra-Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is nearing its climax, and Colors TV has dropped two exciting promos for the much-awaited semi-final round, building anticipation among fans. With powerful stunts and fierce competition among the contestants, the semi-finale promises to give viewers a thrilling experience. as the remaining contestants battle for a spot in the grand finale. The latest promos treat viewers with a showdown between Gashmeer Mahajani and Karanveer Mehra, and Krishna Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In the first promo, viewers get a glimpse of an intense showdown between Gashmeer Mahajani and Karanveer Mehra. Gashmeer, known for his physical strength, is seen performing a heart-stopping mid-air stunt. The actor leaps from one suspended car to another. On the other hand, KaranVeer Mehra faces a stunt filled with danger as he braves a task involving electric shocks. His determination and grit are on full display as he endures the challenge. Later, he is also been smiling as he hangs from a cable.

The voiceover in the background says, "Powerful Gashmeer or Daring Karaveer, kiski hogi grand finale mein entry?" Watch the promo below:

The second promo teases a thrilling competition between Krishna Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Both contestants face water-based stunts but with a twist. Krishna takes on a stunt above the water, showcasing her power of balance. Nimrit, on the other hand, dives into an underwater stunt, bringing her fearless attitude to the semi-final.

The voiceover sets up the stakes with, "Powerful Krishna or Fearless Nimrit," leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as they wonder who will secure their spot in the grand finale.

Watch the promo below:

With such intense stunts and fierce competition, the semi-final tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are pushing the contestants to their physical and mental limits. The promos have heightened the suspense, and fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestants will advance to the grand finale. The fans are also waiting for the third promo as there will be another showdown to give the top 3 khiladis of the season.

