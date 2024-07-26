Dus June Kii Raat TRAILER: What to expect from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor starrer?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a well-known name in the television industry. In addition to her work in daily soaps and participation in reality shows, the actor has now ventured into the OTT space. She has recently made headlines with her upcoming series, Dus June Kii Raat, co-starring Tusshar Kapoor. The makers have recently released the trailer for this comedy thriller.

While it promises to deliver doses of quirky humor and an intriguing suspenseful plot, let's analyze the trailer closely and highlight its hits and misses.

What is expected to work for Dus June Kii Raat?

Set against the backdrop of Raniganj, the entertaining potboiler Dus June Kii Raat revolves around Tusshar Kapoor's character, Bhagyesh. Known for bringing bad luck, he has a reputation that makes others hesitant to cross paths with him.

According to the trailer, Bhagyesh's father died on the day he was born, and his bad luck also led to the closure of his father’s iconic single-screen theater. This is why everyone refers to him as "panauti." His only dream is to reopen the theater. However, his entire journey navigates through a roller coaster of emotions. Also, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary enters the plot as Bhagyesh's love interest.

The makers have attempted to blend comedy and thrill by introducing a twist involving a murder case. Undeniably, the mix of comedy, drama, and suspense is set to entertain the audience. The colorful characters and laugh-out-loud misadventures promise to leave viewers in splits.

Advertisement

Priyanka's character appears layered and nuanced, while Tusshar Kapoor oscillates between being funny and tense. Additionally, Dus June Kii Raat is full of unexpected, uproarious twists and turns.

Have a look at the trailer here:

What may not work for Dus June Kii Raat?

Tusshar Kapoor is well-known for his role in Golmaal, where his portrayal was unmatched. However, relying on the same elements repeatedly may not remain entertaining. In Dus June Kii Raat, there are moments where Bhagyesh experiences a shift and becomes Lucky. While the plot is intriguing, some aspects feel exaggerated.

For the unversed, Dus June Kii Raat is directed by Tabrez Khan. It is set to stream on JioCinema Premium on 4th August 2024.

ALSO READ: Report: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav lands in trouble again; complaints filed over Kashi Vishwanath Temple photos