Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani twin; Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, and others have fun with paparazzi

One of the most loved reality shows of current time, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is all set to film the upcoming episode of the show. The cast of the show has come together in the lavish studio in Mumbai for the same. While heading towards the studio, many contestants were spotted by the paparazzi present on the sets. Let's take a look at celebrities' outfits and what they have to say to the media.

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani share a great camaraderie. The duo has worked together in Ishq Mein Marjaawan and resides in the same building. Nia and Arjun wore similar colored clothes for the upcoming episode of the show. They wore powder blue outfits. Nia's outfit was simple yet quite stylish. The bows on her outfit added cuteness to the attire. Sharma also had a flower tattoo near her collar bone which clearly got a lot of attention.

Take a look at their video here:

Aly Goni's fun banter with the paps

Aly Goni posed in his simple t-shirt teamed with a jacket look. He indulged in a fun banter with paps as one of the media personnel asked him 'Kya Kehna Chahoge (What do you want to say?)' Aly was quick to respond with 'Kya Sunna Chahoge? (What would you like to hear?). This left both Aly and the paparazzi laughing.

Take a look at Aly Goni's video here:

Krushna Abhishek's funny complaint

Krushna Abhishek is always seen complaining to the channel whenever he loses the cooking battle. Almost every time he loses or faces a disadvantage, Krushna is seen saying, 'Colors TV Haye Haye' or 'Colors TV biased hai'. Continuing with the same, recently, Krushna shared a complaint with the paparazzi about not being paid for the show yet in a fun banter.

Krishna was spotted wearing stylish torn jeans. Speaking about the same, he said, "Payment nahi kiya abhi tak. Humlog shooting karte hai. Paisa aayega toh phir pura pant pehnke aayege. (They have not given us the payment yet. Once I get the money, I will start wearing full pants).

Reflecting on Janmashtmi, he wished the viewers on the occasion and mentioned that how his name (Krushna) has a connection to the special day. He also added that his uncle (Govinda) also has a connection to the festival. He said, "Govinda jee or Krushna, naam bhi ek hi hai."

When asked about the special guest for the episode, Krushna revealed even they get surprises while shooting for the show.

Take a look at Krushna's video here:

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande looked vibrant in a black, sleeveless dress. Her beautiful smile and goofy personality added charm to the show. The Pavitra Rishta actress wished the viewers on Janmashtami and also inquired if the paps participated in the Dahi Handi. Furthermore, when asked about what she would cook in the episode, she mentioned that she would have won if she knew about the same before hand.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's video here:

Apart from the above-mentioned contestants, Reem Sheikh opted for a boss lady look with a chic white blazer and a skirt while her partner in the show Jannat Zubair opted for florescent colored outfits and gave her look a new spin by curling her hair.

Well, we're sure the viewers would be excited to watch the upcoming episodes of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

