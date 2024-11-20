Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly encourages fans to vote as she casts her ballot with mother

Maharashtra’s assembly elections began early this morning at 7 am. Citizens, including prominent personalities from Bollywood and television, have been making their way to polling booths to exercise their democratic rights. Among the early voters were television actress Rupali Ganguly, who arrived with her mother, Rajni Ganguly, to cast their votes.

The popular television actress, known for her stellar performance in Anupamaa, took a moment to fulfill her civic duty and cast her vote in the ongoing elections. The actress took to social media to share pictures of the moment. In the images, both Rupali Ganguly and her mother proudly displayed their inked fingers. Along with the pictures, Rupali captioned the post, “Go Vote 🇮🇳," urging her fans and followers to step out and make their voices heard.

Check out Rupali Ganguly's post below:

For the election day, Ganguly turned up in an all-white ethnic suit set. The kurti features tiny embroidered flowers in chikankari style. She showed how to keep it elegant and casual and also sported black shades and silver sandals.

The actress’ fans commented to share their own voting experiences, and a few also promised that they would head out to vote. One user wrote, “Beauty in white. everyone there plz go n vote.” Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Ganguly commented with a clap and a red heart emoji in the comment thread.

Many Bollywood and television stars, among others, are also expected to be seen at the polling stations throughout the day. Actress Nikita Dutta was also seen leaving the poll booth after exercising her duty.

Rupali Ganguly, who made her television debut in 2000 with Sukanya, rose to prominence after playing Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai from 2004 to 2006. Since 2020, she has been seen in the lead role of Anupama in the top-ranked serial Anupamaa.

Most recently, she has been embroiled in a controversy with her stepdaughter, Esha Verma.

