Mera Balam Thanedar: Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary bid adieu to their characters as show goes off-air; 'my hands are shaking'

When the news of Mera Balam Thanedar going off air came out, fans were left heartbroken. Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey's on-screen chemistry was one of the factors that attracted the audience to the show. As the show is completing its run, both lead actors took to their official social media handles and bid farewell to Mera Balam Thanedar. While Shagun expressed his gratitude towards the makers, Shruti penned an emotional note reflecting on her journey on the show.

On his Instagram, Shagun Pandey shared a series of pictures with the cast members and the crew of the show. The Tujhse Hai Raabta actor gave a candid glimpse into his special memories and bonds made on the sets and beyond. He called his journey unforgettable and mentioned that his role as Veer was not only a character for him but an experience and a mirror to a side of himself that he had never explored.

Shagun wrote, "Yet, living his life, even for a short while, has left an indelible mark on mine. I’ll forever carry a part of him with me, as he taught me the true meaning of duty, honor, and love for the country. Being Veer allowed me to live a dream I couldn’t fulfill in real life—to wear the uniform and understand the depth of what it means to serve the nation. It’s a feeling I’ll treasure forever."

Take a look at his note here:

On the other hand, extending gratitude towards the makers and her fans, Shruti Choudhary bid an emotional adieu to Mera Balam Thanedar. The young actress expressed, "Bulbul. I’m overwhelmed with emotions and my hands are shaking. Thank you Bulbul for being a part of me and travelling with me through the roller coaster of emotions."

Shruti also posted a few frames featuring the entire cast. She pinpointed how it's not easy for her to say goodbye to the character she played in Mera Balam Thanedar.

For the uninitiated, there are reports doing rounds indicating that the 16-year-old's tantrums and unprofessional behavior led to the show going off-air. Further, Shruti reportedly arrived late on set and often required multiple retakes for every shot.

