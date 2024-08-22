Dalljiet Kaur gives update about her court hearing in Kenya on separation from Nikhil Patel in now deleted post

Dalljiet Kaur took to social media today (August 22) to share an update on the court hearing in Kenya in her separation from Nikhil Patel. She shared a long note where the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2 actress wrote in detail about the court hearing. However, going by the post, it seems she is not satisfied with the process. Read on to know more about it.

Dalljiet Kaur who returned to India in January 2024 from Kenya started the note by writing, “Today was my court hearing in Kenya. For all those who wants to know what’s going on. His lawyers are only proving one point to the judge. That there was no wedding. While lodging the FIR the Indian Police told me traditions with witnesses are enough to put him behind bars if he refuses marriage.”

She further wrote, “Let’s see what happens but shame on him and his family to refuse there was a wedding. @WATUKENYA your top leaders attended a cultural event? Didn’t you all invite a wife to all the get togethers at your place? Or was I a mistress being invited?”

Read Dalljiet Kaur's note here:

Continuing to divulge more details, she wrote, “Interesting to know the legal undertaking which was meant to convince my parents that you guys will not do a fraud and will stick to registering the moment the decree comes. Now is being told was a declaration of not being married. Why did your lawyer call me and told me that the divorce was signed and not being contested? And that on the basis of the signed divorce. Your ex wife took the younger kid to America?”

Further, she concluded the note by saying that twisting words is her ex-husband’s forte. But she speaks the truth and believes in it. She also added that she doesn't expect anything anymore, but she is ashamed to have become a Patel. “I am ashamed of you that you are proving you are not married to me. You should have told me this on Karwachauth too where I was fasting for my husband till 11:30 at night. I should have relished food that day instead. Shame on you Nikhil,” concluded Kaur.

After writing about the court hearing, Dalljiet Kaur added another paragraph where mentioned that she doesn't need people in her life, who know everything but won’t stick by her during this difficult time. “I am enough for myself and I am not scared of those who would rather hide in the closet than supporting me at this time. I made friends thinking you all were like Indians who stand by the truth,” added Kaur.

It should be also mentioned here the actress deleted the social media post after a few minutes of posting it.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have come up with several serious allegations against each other in the last few months. The actress even accused Patel of cheating her and other women with his multiple affairs. Recently, Patel was in India, reportedly with his new girlfriend.

