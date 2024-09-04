Mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary stuns in black strapless gown for maternity shoot; Gauahar Khan says, ‘Baby girl on the way’

Yuvika Chaudhary took to social media today to share a series of stunning pictures from her latest maternity shoot, leaving fans in awe. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Narula delighted her fans and friends with her pregnancy glow. These are the second set of pictures from her maternity shoot.

Yuvika Chaudhary looked radiant in a black strapless gown with ruffles around the bust. The first picture in the series was a black-and-white shot, while the rest were in color. In the photos, Yuvika is seen lovingly cradling her baby bump with a serene expression, her eyes closed, exuding pure calmness. Her pregnancy glow is undeniable, and she kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Check out Yuvika Chaudhary's pictures here:

Gauahar Khan, among many others, couldn’t resist commenting on the post. She wrote, "A beautiful baby girl on the way I feel. ma sha Allah, bless u n Prince and ur lovely family. Ameen." Other fans also commented, "Most beautiful mom-to-be." Another wrote, "You look gorgeous!"

This isn't the first time Yuvika has shared moments from her maternity journey. Just a few days ago, she posted another set of pictures from her maternity shoot, where she wore a white gown. The floral setting where the pictures were taken made the shoot look every bit of dreamy.

Back in August, Yuvika and Prince hosted an intimate baby shower, which was attended by their close friends and family. Yuvika looked elegant in a white outfit, while Prince Narula complemented her in a blue shirt paired with white pants. Among the guests were well-known faces like Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Raftaar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahhi Vij, Aryamaann Seth, and Nisha Rawal, making it a star-studded affair.

For the unversed, recently, the mom-to-be revealed that she conceived through IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) and promised to share more details about the process soon.

As the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their little one, fans continue to shower them with love and best wishes during this special time in their lives.

