Prince Narula's wifey Yuvika Chaudhary looks radiant as she flaunts baby bump in maternity photoshoot; Gauahar Khan, Divya Agarwal are all hearts

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are in one of the happiest phases of their lives as they are set to become parents for the first time. Yuvika recently took to social media to share the first few glimpses of her cradling her baby bump and posing for the camera as she shot for a stunning maternity photoshoot. Her gorgeous pictures have left her fans and friends from the industry in awe.

The Om Shanti Om actress shared a few pictures from her maternity photoshoot wherein she can be seen playfully caressing her baby bump. Dressed in a white, bodycon gown with a long frail, Chaudhary adores her baby bump and anticipates the arrival of the newest member of their family.

In another look from the photoshoot, Yuvika Chaudhary looked stunning in a beige-colored bodycon outfit adorned with crystals.

Check out Yuvika Chaudhary's first glimpses of her maternity photoshoot here:

As soon as Yuvika posted the pictures, Gauahar Khan, Divya Agarwal and Neha Swami among others showered love on the photos in the comments section.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 wherein the duo were participants. While Narula expressed his liking for Yuvika in the show, their love story couldn't flourish in the show as Chaudhary got eliminated soon from Bigg Boss 9.

However, Prince and Yuvika reconnected after the show and grew closer. They made their relationship official and soon got married on October 12, 2018. The couple had a grand wedding celebration which was attended by the who's who of the industry.

Prince and Yuvika often spoke about trying to conceive and their desire to become parents. On June 25, 2024, Prince Narula took to social media and announced their pregnancy and mentioned being extremely nervous as well as being elated with the thought of becoming a parent.

Recently, Yuvika Chaudhary revealed that she conceived through IVF (In Vitro Fertilization). She promised to share her detailed experience soon with fans and audiences.



