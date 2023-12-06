Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir’s 5 must-watch dramas; Ehd-e-Wafa to Yeh Dil Mera

If charm had a face, it must be none other than Ahad Raza Mir. The Canadian-Pakistani actor has created a distinct fanbase not only in Pakistan but also in other neighboring countries, including India. And since Pakistani dramas are already on their way to delivering captivating content, the actors of the industry have also begun earning wide recognition.

Speaking of Ahad Raza Mir, he is not only known for his acting mettle, but his good looks are something that makes the Indian audience skip a heartbeat. He is one of those Pakistani actors who has redefined flawless and natural acting. This is the reason that Ahad Raza Mir is a critically acclaimed artist among contemporary actors.

Here, we have listed 5 Pakistani dramas that will make you fall for him even more. Don’t miss reading this out!

Ehd-e-Wafa

Pakistani dramas are known for family-oriented stories and their soothing approach to romance. But what Ehd-e-Wafa offers, makes it a unique yet engaging show. Starring Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Wahaj Ali; the drama focuses on friendship and revolves around its different stages.

Ehd-e-Wafa centers on a group of four friends with different goals and hopes in life. The story throws light on how their bond changes over hardships and betrayal. The captivating storyline and the talented cast led by Ahad Raza Mir contributed to its popularity. Apart from enjoying critical and commercial success, Ehd-e-Wafa has the actor in his best-ever form.

Advertisement

Hum Tum

If you wish to see Ahad Raza Mir donning a casual and light-hearted character, Hum Tum is for you. This Pakistani drama is probably the most fun rom-com that performed well in countries like Bangladesh and India. With Ahad Raza Mir in the lead role alongside Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan, and Sarah Khan, the drama’s story revolves around two neighboring households.

The first house has intelligent girls, and the other possesses good-mannered boys. It not only met positive reviews but also received critical acclaim and praise. Like a few other Pakistani dramas, Hum Tum was released during Ramadan, with its last episode airing on the first day of Id-ul-Fitr 2022. It only has 31 episodes, so you can wrap this up in no time.

Sammi

Addressing the concept of Vanni, Sammi is a Pakistani drama that depicts moral lessons against gender discrimination. The storyline revolves around a young girl named Sammi who is sold to the Chaudhary family when her brother kills her fiance. When watching it, you will find several reality-based issues that have been integrated within the same plot.

Speaking of the cast, Sammi has Ahad Raza Mir as Salar. It also stars Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Rehan Sheikh, and many others. Whether direction, storyline, or photography, this Ahad Raza Mir starrer has earned appreciation from critics.

Yakeen Ka Safar

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq, this Pakistani drama is based on his novel Woh Yakeen Ka Naya Safar. Referred to as one of the highest-ranked dramas in Pakistan the year it was released, it has three consecutive storylines moving simultaneously.

The first story is about a young girl named Zubia Khalil, whose mother passes away. Further, the sophomore chapter revolves around a family based in Islamabad celebrating their son's wedding. Lastly, the drama includes a third plot involving a girl, Noori, who is gang raped by a minister's son. However, despite a lengthy plot, Yakeen Ka Safar concluded itself in 29 episodes.

Yakeen Ka Safar boasts an ensemble cast consisting of Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, Shaz Khan, Hira Mani, and Suhaee Abro in leading roles. The reviews presented online are proof that the story has been kept original and honest by the makers

Yeh Dil Mera

Thrill, drama, and romance: Yeh Dil Mera has all of them. This Pakistani drama is praised for its thrilling storyline that deals with a traumatic childhood and will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Speaking of the central plot, Mir Farooq Zaman, a powerful business tycoon, only has a daughter named Aina. She gets married to Aman, but following their marriage, he turns strange towards her.

Advertisement

Eventually, Aina discovers his traumatic childhood memories in which her father killed his family. While Aina believes in proving his father’s innocence, Aman is firm in avenging the death of his parents and sister. Yeh Dil Mera will greatly impact you as this drama has strong characters. It stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir opposite each other. Besides them, Adnan Siddiqui as Mir Farooq Zaman do complete justice to the role.

So, whether you are already a fan of Pakistani dramas or a beginner looking forward to them, this list is of great help. You can pick any of these and let yourself enjoy a huge dose of entertainment and drama.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Suno Chanda to Chupke Chupke: 6 rom-com Pakistani dramas to binge-watch