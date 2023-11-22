Suno Chanda to Chupke Chupke: 6 rom-com Pakistani dramas to binge-watch

Pakistani television dramas have gained immense popularity in India over the years. This growing craze can be attributed to the cultural and traditional similarities between the two countries, as well as the inherent entertainment value of the shows.

Where once it may have been difficult to find Indian fans of Pakistani serials, now it is commonplace. The resembling societal customs, fashions, and ways of life portrayed in the programs allow Indian viewers to connect with the storylines on a deeper level.

If you are looking for something light-hearted, the rom-com genre is the best option you can opt for. So, in this article, we have listed the top 6 rom-com Pakistani dramas that will keep you glued to the screens.

Top 6 rom-com Pakistani dramas to watch

Mere Humsafar

Starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, Mere Humsafar received storming responses from the Indian audience. Hailing from Qasim Ali, the show is one of the highest-rated dramas that ever premiered on ARY Digital. The plot revolves around Hala, played by Hania Aamir, who is stranded by her father at a young age. He makes Hala stay at her paternal grandparents' home from a young age.

During her stay, she faces mistreatment and aggressive behavior from her uncles and aunts. However, her life takes a drastic turn after she marries her first cousin Hamza (Farhan Saeed). The compelling storyline had the audience experiencing a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

Chupke Chupke

This Pakistani drama soon captured the hearts of the audience following its premiere. With Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt leading the cast, Chupke Chupke also stars Uzma Beg and Asma Abbas. The on-screen chemistry of the lead couple was highly praised. Another factor that contributed to its popularity in neighboring countries is its comedic storyline.

Chupke Chupke centers on a Nawab family whose patriarchal head had two wives: Naik Parwar and Naik Bakht. Nawab Sahab treated them equally, but the two never missed any chance of getting into a conflict. Further, it is a journey of a couple discovering love while hating each other. The rom-com premiered on April 14, 2021 on Hum TV.

Suno Chanda

The smash hit Pakistani drama Suno Chanda has proven its widespread appeal by spawning a successful second season after the popularity of the first. The sequel also made huge waves in terms of critical reception and viewership, like that of the debut installment. Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz did complete justice to their roles, Arsal and Jiya, respectively.

The drama follows Arsal and Jiya, two cousins who despise one another yet end up in an arranged marriage. Despite their initial loathing, they embark on a touching journey of falling in love post their nuptials. Suno Chanda celebrates Pakistani wedding customs as the families come together for the alliance, yet the road for the central couple remains rocky.

Hum Tum

Probably the most fun rom-com Pakistani drama, Hum Tum performed well in many countries outside Pakistan, including India and Bangladesh. Centered around two neighboring households, one raising clever girls and the other well-behaved boys, Hum Tum explores two main couples along with a friend group who have been both childhood buddies and rivals.

Touted as a Ramadan special show, Hum Tum stars Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan, and Sarah Khan. It premiered in 2022 on Hum TV, with the last episode airing on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ishq Jalebi

Coming from the creative minds of Syed Wajahat Hussain, Ishq Jalebi is a decent Pakistani drama that falls in the category of romantic drama. It met with rave reviews and emerged as a huge critical success. The exceptional performance of Wahaj Ali as Basim Hussain and Madiha Imam as Bela Basim Hussain made the show a hit. Even the onscreen chemistry between the two became the talk of the town.

Speaking of its plot, Ishq Jalebi is about two sons of Muhammad Boota, who runs an old family business of catering. It also cites the importance of family bonding and values.

Chand Tara

It is interesting to note that Chand Tara features a real couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, as the lead duo. The show aired from 23 March 2023 to 21 April 2023. However, when compared to creator Saima Akram Chaudhry's other scripts, this Ramzan special series failed to achieve that level of popularity among audiences.

Chand Tara is the story of a software engineer, Chand, who crosses paths with gynecologist Tara. As they develop feelings for each other and come close, many problems unfold. Further, it also highlights different factors associated with the joint family system.

Baby Baji

It is not only a romantic comedy but a typical family drama that delivers the importance of unity in the family. Baby Baji shows different relationships dealing with varied problems. The Tehseen Khan directorial was released months back in May 2023. Speaking of its cast, Samina Ahmad, Javeria Saud, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Jamshed Niazi, and many others were featured in prominent roles.

