Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Rupali Ganguly and Shabana Azmi have a memorable encounter; WATCH

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards, held on March 18, 2024, celebrated and acknowledged the contributions of actors from Bollywood, TV, South Indian cinema, and OTT platforms for their amazing work. Rupali Ganguly, renowned for her role in Anupamaa, received the Best Actor (Female) award. Honoring Shabana Azmi's 50 glamorous years in the industry and recognizing her exceptional performances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer, she was awarded the prestigious Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Female.

When Rupali Ganguly met Shabana Azmi

Veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Rupali had a heartfelt encounter, showcasing the beauty of genuine interactions amidst the glitz of the event. They were spotted exchanging congratulations for their respective wins. Not only did they chat, but they also shared laughs and had a lively discussion, engaging in an insightful conversation.

Fashion highlights and engaging conversations

During the event, Rupali Ganguly dazzled in a stunning monochromatic sparkling silver saree, elegantly paired with a vintage designer blouse. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was spotted mingling and conversing with several Bollywood personalities. In a delightful moment, Ganguly was also witnessed engaging in a fun discussion with prominent Bollywood director Karan Johar. Overall, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards was a glamorous evening filled with stars, where actors were acknowledged for their talent and style.

Other nominees for Best Actor (Female) Category

Other nominees in the category of Best Actor (Female) award were Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya, Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6, Shivangi Joshi from Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Sriti Jha from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

About Anupamaa

Rupali's standout performance in Anupamaa brought a new perspective to Indian TV. The show, praised for its unique story, has made a big impact. It follows the journey of Anupamaa, a dedicated mother and homemaker who sacrifices her aspirations for her family, only to face disrespect and uncover her husband Vanraj's infidelity. Anupamaa strikes a chord with women of middle age everywhere, depicting their often overlooked contributions to their families. Alongside Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna take on prominent roles in the series.

