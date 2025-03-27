Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has shocking reaction to paps enquiring about actor’s absence

After months of planning, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 is currently happening in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw celebs like Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, and many other stars walk the red carpet. At the event, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, came with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. When the paparazzi said they were missing Govinda, the Bollywood wife gave an intriguing response.

Pinkvilla finally opened doors for the who’s who of the entertainment industry at the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. Among the B-town stars who made stylish appearances on the red carpet were mother-son duo Sunita Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. While they posed for the paparazzi, the Bollywood wife had a fun interaction with them.

When a media professional asked Sunita, “Govinda sir kahan hai? (Where is Govinda?),” she reacted with a shocking “What!” followed by her contagious laughter. When someone stated that he would make an entry to the event at last, she said, “Last but not the least.” As they were about to step down the red carpet, one of the shutterbugs stated that they miss the Hero No. 1 actor. To this, the veteran actor’s wife responded, “Humlog bhi kar rahe hai (We are also missing him.)”

Sunita Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja attend PSSI 2025:

Earlier this month, Sunita was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush. During the interview, she stated that back then, Govinda didn’t like the kind of clothes she used to wear. She exclaimed, “He hated that I only wore shorts and short skirts. My hair was also boy-cut when I met Govinda. So, he told me, ‘This is a boy…’ we used to fight a lot earlier).”

