Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Hina Khan praises Sushmita Sen for 'empowering' her amid her stage three breast cancer battle; WATCH

Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025 was a night to remember! At this grand ceremony, the industry's beloved actress Hina Khan also walked the carpet in her gorgeous red gown. At the event, her heartfelt interaction with Sushmita Sen, Anupam Kher, and Ananya Panday was a truly unmissable moment. However, Hina spilled details about her conversation with Sushmita and shared how the latter encouraged her amid her stage three breast cancer battle.

At the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025, Hina Khan had a brief interaction with actress Sushmita Sen, and it was just too heartwarming to watch two boss women in one frame. The clip clearly indicates that Sushmita and Hina are having a heartfelt conversation.

Revealing how Sushmita Sen motivated her, Hina Khan reposted Pinkvilla's story on her Instagram story and wrote, "Gaaawwwddd Obsessed with the way she supported, encouraged and empowered me..love your energy, dear @sushmitasen47. You are a gorgeous gorgeous soul..P.S our coffee date is pending.. love and only love to you."

At the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025, Hina even had a small interaction with veteran actor Anupam Kher. They hugged and smiled and bid goodbye to each other before leaving.

While seated at the event, Hina even met Ananya Panday. The two gorgeous beauties hugged each other. In the video, it can also be seen how Rasha Thadani is sitting next to Hina and the former gently bends as Hina and Ananya hug.

Hina Khan, who has been battling stage three breast cancer, has seen several ups and downs throughout her journey but has just inspired people with her optimistic approach.

Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025, the grand award ceremony, was held on March 27, 2025, at JW Marriott, Juhu. From actors, filmmakers, entrepreneurs and more prominent people walked the red carpet and were felicitated for their achievements. Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Karan Johar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly, Kanwar Dhillon and more arrived at the ceremony and were felicitated.

