Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Samay Raina takes dig during live show; ‘Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai, par…’

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent is all over the news owing to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Alaahbadia’s comment. The stand-up comedian, who is currently busy with his United States and Canada tour, recently took a dig at the incident in one of his live shows.

A fan who was at Samay Raina’s live show at the Myer Horowitz Theater in Edmonton, Canada, took to social media to share an account of the show. Shubham Dutta, who attended the event, shared his experience on Facebook in an emotional post titled "The Show Must Go On..."

Dutta wrote, “I finally understood the true meaning of this phrase just a few hours ago when I attended this man’s live show! I saw nearly 700 young people cheering for him, while he stood there, tears in his eyes, just before starting his set.”

The stand-up comedian began his performance by thanking the audience for helping him pay his lawyer’s fees. "For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, carrying immense stress, with dark circles, a tired face, and messy hair, step onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? ‘Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees,’” the fan shared.

During the show, an audience member tried to heckle Raina. In response, he made a sarcastic comment referencing Ranveer Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps.

"There will be many moments in this show where you might expect me to say something really funny. But just remember BeerBiceps at those times," Raina quipped.

The fan concluded the post mentioning how Samay ended the show. "A man who, despite being in a dangerously turbulent phase of his life, still managed to make everyone laugh for two hours ended the show with these words, “Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself),” the post read.

For the unversed, both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have been at the receiving end of criticism over BeerBiceps' "sex with parents" comment on India's Got Latent.