Remember viral blue-eyed Pakistani tea seller Arshad Khan who made girls go weak in knees? Here's what he's brewing now

In 2016, Arshad Khan, a roadside tea seller from Islamabad, Pakistan, became an overnight sensation when a picture of him brewing tea went viral on social media. Known as the blue-eyed chaiwala, Arshad won hearts worldwide, leaving fans mesmerized by his looks. His newfound fame brought him modeling and acting offers, turning his life upside down. But Arshad didn’t stop at being an internet sensation— he turned his fame into a business venture and is now a successful entrepreneur.

Recently, Arshad appeared on Shark Tank Pakistan to pitch his growing cafe business, Cafe Chai Wala, seeking Rs 1 crore (approximately Rs 30 lakh in Indian rupees) for 5% equity. On the show, dressed in a sleek black suit, Arshad shared his inspiring journey from a modest tea seller to a cafe owner. He revealed how the viral photo opened up opportunities for him, including modelling for major brands and making public appearances. However, he always dreamed of having his own cafe, even while working at someone else’s dhaba.

In October 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Arshad launched Cafe Chai Wala in Islamabad’s Blue Area. Situated on a rooftop, the cafe quickly gained popularity, drawing attention on both mainstream and social media. Within six months, he secured franchise deals, including a master franchise for the UK. Today, Cafe Chai Wala has an operational outlet on Ilford Lane, London, with two more outlets in the UK in progress.

During his pitch on Shark Tank Pakistan, Arshad and his business partner Kazim Hasan explained their vision of expanding Cafe Chai Wala globally. They discussed the franchise fees in the UK, which range from 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 pounds and shared their plans to establish profitable outlets worldwide.

Despite his passion and achievements, not all the sharks were convinced. Sharks Junaid Iqbal and Faisal Aftab exited the deal, citing a lack of expertise in the hospitality industry, though they praised Arshad's determination and the success of his business. Sharks Rabeel Warraich, Romanna Dada, and Usman Bashir made competing offers, ultimately leading Arshad and Kazim to accept a deal with Rabeel and Romanna for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 25% equity.

Arshad’s journey is a remarkable story of resilience and ambition. From brewing tea at a small stall in G-9 Bazaar, Islamabad, to becoming a global entrepreneur, Arshad has come a long way. Besides being an entrepreneur, Khan enjoys 44.7k followers on social media. His bio describes himself as, "Entrepreneur | Model | Global Chai Ambassador."

