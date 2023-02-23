Report: Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali roped in for new show 'Mere Apne'

Actress Tina Datta is one of the renowned personalities in the television industry and she made headlines during her stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She gained a lot of popularity after her role in ‘Uttaran’ which was a blockbuster hit. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She keeps on sharing mesmerizing pictures and videos and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, there has been reports that actress will be starring opposite Jay Bhanushali in a new show ‘Mere Apne.’

As per the recent reports, Sony Entertainment Television is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of a Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. The production company is known for series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn. The upcoming show which is titled ‘Mere Apne’ will star Jay Bhanushali in the male lead. The actor is quite famous for his work and is one of the well-known faces of the telly town. Now, there are reports that Bigg Boss 16’s Tina has been roped in to play the female lead on the show. Moreover, the show will also feature Taher Shabbir, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Duseja, and Sujay Reu

About Tina and Jay’s work

On the professional front, Tina was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 where she emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Now, the actress will be soon making her South debut with a big-budgeted Telugu film. On the other hand, Jay hosted several reality shows such as Dance India Dance 2, Meethi Choori No 1, Dance India Dance 3, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012, and Dance India Dance 4. In 2014, Jay made his debut in the Bollywood industry opposite Surveen Chawla in the film Hate Story 2. Along with this, Jay has also acted in several daily soaps, hosted and participated in reality shows, and won several accolades.