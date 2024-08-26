Did you know Dalljiet Kaur tore her mom's gifted saree to fulfil estranged husband Nikhil Patel's wish? Here's WHY

Dalljiet Kaur has been in the toughest phase of her life as she is currently fighting a legal battle against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet and Nikhil's married life looked nothing less than a fairytale initially. Dalljiet never failed to express her love for Nikhil, and as per the recent report, she even tore her mom's gifted saree for Nikhil.

According to Times Now, Dalljiet Kaur's mother wholeheartedly handed the trousseau to the actress before she left India to settle in Kenya. However, her then-husband Nikhil Patel, wanted to make a sofa cover from her mom's gifted saree. To fulfil Nikhil's demand, Dalljiet made this sacrifice and tore off her mom's gifted saree to make the sofa cover.

As per the portal's sources, Dalljiet was in tears as her saree was cut into bits and pieces just to fulfil her husband's wish. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2 actress is very attached to traditions and got very emotional when she took this step. As she thought that the sofa was a shrine to their love, she accepted Nikhil's wish.

At present, Dalljiet is still waiting for a lot of valuable belongings to arrive from Nikhil's home in Kenya. She reached out to the court to put a stay order on him when he threatened to give away her belongings for charity. It was then said that Nikhil shifted Dalljiet's belongings to a storage room.

During their legal battle, Dalljiet asked for the sofa to be given to her as she was attached to the sofa covers which were made out of her saree. However, Nikhil tore the cover and stored some pieces of it in the storage room.

The source also informed the publication that Nikhil is now posting pictures of the sofa with a new cover. For the unversed, Nikhil even shared a picture of the same sofa on his Instagram stories a few days back where it was seen that the sofa has a new yellow cover.

The source even told the portal, "It's embarrassing how this man is flaunting his cruelty and being proud of it. She had torn her saree to become a part of his life forever. It had a lot of emotional value to it as it was a saree given to her by her mother on the wedding day. In fact, the cloth that Nikhil's sister tied during the gathbandhan, they had turned that as well into a lamp shade. It was supposed to be memory for life. Instead of giving her the sofas, Nikhil Patel chose to rip off Dalljiet Kaur's saree in shreds."

On August 22, 2024, Dalljiet Kaur shared an update on the court hearing in Kenya in her separation from Nikhil Patel. In the same post, the actress expressed her dissatisfaction as Nikhil and his lawyers are trying to prove that he and Dalljiet never got married.

