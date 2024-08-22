Anupamaa Written Update, August 22: Meenu promotes Anupama, who plays Rupali Ganguly’s food stall and receives Kinjal’s support for the new venture. Despite Vanraj's skepticism about Anupama's decision, she remains resolute and expresses pride in her choice.

Meanwhile, Pakhi notices Meenu asking Sagar to answer her call. Anuj portrayed by Gaurav Khanna and Anupama participate in a ceremony, and Anuj expresses his longing for Adhya. Anupama comforts him, promising that they will find Adhya soon.

Anupama uses social media to promote her food stall by sharing a picture of herself with it, aiming to attract customers. She carefully prepares the food, offers a prayer, and is touched by Anuj's presence, expressing her admiration for him. They both recall their past moments together.

Vanraj is impressed by Anupama's food, and Leela praises her cooking. Vanraj thanks Anupama and asks Leela to make sheera. Anupama, thankful for Anuj's support, serves him food and appreciates his inspiration. Anuj enjoys the meal.

Titu considers Dimple's accusations and talks about Nandita. Dimple confronts Titu over his social media posts, claiming he’s defaming her, while Titu defends himself. Dimple responds with a mysterious post, raising the tension.

Anupama gets ready to officially open her stall, while Titu arranges a bouquet. Pakhi and Dimple accuse Titu of having an affair with Nandita. Vanraj questions Titu, who explains the bouquet is for Anupama. Pakhi then mentions that Meenu might send flowers to Sagar, surprising Meenu. She tells Vanraj that people from Asha Bhawan are staying connected with Titu and Nandita, and Meenu is involved with Sagar.

Anupama plans to give free meals to Asha members, but Bala, Hasmuk, and Sagar insist on paying. Anupama agrees and serves the food. Meanwhile, Adhya decides to contact Anupama and manages to send a message through her Tiffin, though Megha is unaware of her intentions. Sagar and Nandita praise the food, while Anupama highlights her dedication to serving nutritious meals to students.

