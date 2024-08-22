Happy Birthday Sudhanshu Pandey: Anupamaa star's top 5 roles that prove his acting prowess

From a model to a singer and now an actor, Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey has come a long way. The talented actor started his career in modeling in the early 90s. Pandey marked his TV debut in 1998 with Kanyadaan. Alongside his television success, he has left his mark in Bollywood movies like Singh Is Kinng, Murder 2, 2.0, Singham, and more. His Bollywood debutant movie was Khiladi 420, released in 2000.

Not many know that Sudhanshu Pandey had aspirations to join the army. Interestingly, he was actually a senior to Priyanka Chopra Jonas during their time at the Army School. However, later, he joined showbiz.

Sudhanshu’s journey has been a rollercoaster of action with a lot of punch, but through thick and thin, he has managed to survive and achieve success in whatever he has done to date. On the personal front, Sudhanshu is married to Mona Pandey and has two sons.

Today, as he celebrates his birthday (August 22), let's delve into some of Sudhanshu Pandey's unforgettable on-screen portrayals.

Top 5 performances that prove Sudhanshu Pandey's acting

Below are the 5 roles where he showcased his acting prowess.

Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen playing the role of Vanraj Shah opposite Rupali Ganguly in the highly popular television serial Anupamaa. Initially, his character was Anupamaa’s husband, but later, he turned into her ex-husband due to his extramarital affair with Kavya, played by Madalsa Sharma.

Sudhanshu Pandey's portrayal of Vanraj Shah, a character with shades of both good and bad, has garnered immense love from fans. His iconic line, Vanraj Shah, is back and has resonated deeply with viewers. Recently, his character has undergone a transformation, captivating audiences with his charming, slim, and handsome persona. Ever since its launch, Anupamaa has been the No.1 serial, topping the TRP charts.

Keechaka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

Sudhanshu Pandey, the dashing actor, portrayed the role of the brutal warrior Keechaka, a tyrant in the historical series Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, alongside Siddharth Nigam and Reem Shaikh. His character was entirely negative, depicting a ruthless figure who brought suffering to the people of Takshila. This marked Sudhanshu's first portrayal of such a menacing and cruel character on Indian television.

Yuvraj in Jhansi Ki Rani

Model-turned-actor Sudhanshu Pandey appeared in Jhansi Ki Rani as Yuvraj, the young prince who returned from abroad to the Moth province. He portrayed Kunwar Yuvraj, a sophisticated and fashionable individual who had studied law in London. Embracing British customs, he felt more at home in London than in his own country. As a lawyer, he participated in the trial of the renowned Mangal Pandey, representing the British side. This was the whole plot which revolved around Pandey's character.

The TV show Jhansi Ki Rani revolved around the life of Rani Lakshmibai, a regular girl who evolved into an exceptional ruler and a prominent warrior during India's first war of independence in 1857.

Diwakar Limaye in Tamanna

Another role of Sudhanshu Pandey that left viewers mesmerized was Diwakar Limaye in the serial Tamanna. The actor was featured as Mihir's (Vishal Gandhi) boss in the series. His character caused a division between the main character, Dharaa, portrayed by Anuja Sathe, and Mihir.

Pandey's role in the show was significant as it completely altered Dharaa's life. The character of Diwakar introduced a twist into Dharaa and Mihir's marriage, with Sudhanshu's character becoming a significant figure in their lives.

Vishal Kapoor in Sanjivani

The series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, which centered on the lives of 5 doctors, was a breath of fresh air during that era. The main cast included Gaurav Chanana, Gurdeep Kohli, Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Punj, Mohnish Bahl, and Iravati Harshe.

Sudhanshu Pandey made a guest appearance in the show, portraying the character of Vishal Kapoor, Anjali's stepfather, who was Iravati's daughter. He had a small part to play in the series but a lasting impact. His cameo was considered an important aspect from the show's perspective.

Sudhanshu Pandey has become a prominent figure in the TV industry, with a substantial social media following of 2.2 million fans. Presently, he captivates audiences as Vanraj Shah and has expressed gratitude to the Anupamaa serial and the show's makers for considering him and providing him with a platform to showcase his acting skills admirably.

His enduring performances continue to resonate with viewers, with memorable roles in popular series like Sanjivani, Ye Meri Life Hai, Jhansi Ki Rani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas-Veera, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and many others.

Do share which of Sudhanshu Pandey's on-screen characters is your personal favorite.

