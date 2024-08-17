PICS: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit is all smiles as he poses with Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are going to gather up for an integration episode of two popular shows. The lead actor of the former drama series Rohit Purohit keeps sharing off-screen moments with his co-stars. He has now given a sneak peek from his meet-up with Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit aka Armaan dropped two frames with Gaurav Khanna. The handsome men are looking dashing as always in their respective attires. While Rohit is rocking an orange-hued embroidered sherwani, Gaurav is wearing a green-colored banarasi bandhgala over a similar printed kurta.

The male protagonists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are striking a happy pose for the lens. They are making a peace sign in one of the pictures. In the text space, the actor simply wrote, “When Armaan meets Anuj.”

Take a look at Rohit Purohit’s Instagram post here:

Previously, Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Productions dropped some visuals from the upcoming special episode on social media. The images have the lead actresses Anupama and Abhira enjoying the Rakhi festival together. The duo is enchanting one and all in beautiful traditional attires.

Talking about the current tracks of the soap operas, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is unfolding the most-awaited track of Armaan and Abhira’s marriage. After going through a tough time in their relationship and navigating multiple oppositions to their union, the beloved on-screen pair is finally preparing to tie the knot. However, Ruhi is scheming against their wedding as she is keen on getting Armaan back in her life.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Anupamaa is presently depicting Anupama and Anuj’s quest to get their daughter Aadhya back. Aadhya is experiencing torture from her new mother and is dying to move out of her place. Anupama and Anuj have already spotted her at the temple. They are now looking for a way to reach Aadhya and bring her back.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa air every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm and 10 pm, respectively, on Star Plus. They can also be streamed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Romit Raaj aka Rohit expresses excitement on Armaan and Abhira’s marriage track