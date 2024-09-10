The Shark Tank India Season 3 judge Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato is one of just 23 people in Gurgaon with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. Despite having a massive net worth of Rs 9,300 crore, the executive is only the second richest person in the city.

On Shark Tank India, Goyal has made waves with his insightful investment choices and meticulous approach to pitches. However, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, the wealthiest person in Gurgaon is Nirmal Kumar Minda, chairman and managing director of UNO Minda, with a staggering net worth of over Rs 30,800 crore, more than triple Goyal’s wealth.

Ghazal Alagh, a Shark from Season 1 of Shark Tank India and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd, ranks third in Gurgaon. With an estimated net worth of Rs 5,900 crore, she is well-known for her retail brand, Mamaearth.

The fourth richest person in Gurgaon is Jyoti Bhatia, sister of IndiGo Airlines co-founder Rahul Bhatia, with a net worth of Rs 4,500 crore. In fifth place is Ravinder Kumar of Gawar Construction, boasting an estimated net worth of Rs 4,300 crore.

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, co-founders of Razorpay, are the youngest Indian billionaires featured on the Hurun Rich List 2024. The 33-year-old co-founders have an estimated net worth of Rs 8,700 crore. Meanwhile, Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha lead the list of youngest entrepreneurs in India.

Deepinder started as a Senior Associate Consultant at Bain & Company. Frustrated by long food order lines, he created FoodieBay.com to streamline the process. Initially developed as an intranet system for Bain staff, the website quickly gained popularity and high traffic.

Recognizing its potential, Deepinder and his colleague Pankaj rebranded it, launching a new era in food technology. Deepinder was later compared to Ashneer Grover for his witty presence on Shark Tank India 3.

Shark Tank India Season 3 premiered on January 22, 2024 with six new judges including Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Returning Sharks from previous seasons include Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain.

