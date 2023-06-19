Shehnaaz Gill treats fans with no-makeup pictures from her vacation in Italy; Seen Yet?

One of the most stunning divas, Shehnaaz Gill is currently exploring Italy. It seems she has taken a little break from her work and living a wanderlust life. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is making the most of this summer. After spending a dreamy vacation in Thailand, her dreamy pictures from Italy are giving us major FOMO on vacation. Her pictures on social media are nothing less than a treat to the fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's recent post on social media

Shehnaaz's fans are going gaga over the photos she is sharing on social media. The actress is sharing photos and videos from the stunning location as she is exploring the Italian town of Sicily. She is all smiles and enjoying her time amidst nature. Today, she shared a series of selfies where the actress posed for the camera without makeup. The photos are a close-up of her face and the blue waters of the ocean can be seen in the background. A few days back, a video from her vacation caught everyone's attention where she was seen wearing a red top and blue shorts. The diva looked simple, yet managed to steal hearts.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

Reacting to Shehnaaz's post, fans of the actress showered her with love and compliments. On user wrote, "So pretty, you're queen!" Netizens also wrote how the actress is at her best now and she has more to achieve.

About Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood films. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. The diva will also collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a music video. Besides these interesting projects, Shehnaaz also has her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has become very popular within a span of a few months.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Lebanon model Jad Hadid; Is love brewing?