Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin and Priyank Sharma to star in a romantic series 'Jab We Matched'; Watch

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress received immense love from fans owing to her acting prowess and enjoys a massive fan following. Post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in numerous shows such as Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and also did several music videos. Now the actress is all set to entertain her audience once again by starring in a new show.

Today, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a motion poster of her upcoming web series titled 'Jab We Matched.' In the poster, we see Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin , and Revathi Pillai. Sharing this image, Shivangi captioned, "Jab ek date is not enough, toh yeh ladki kya kare? #JabWeMatched, streaming soon!"

Take a look at Shivangi's post here-

About Jab We Matched:

According to several reports, Jab We Matched is a four romance drama that is helmed by Srinivas Sunderrajan and written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj, and Ritu Mago. The show explores 4 unique stories about dating and each story holds an unexpected turn of events that will leave the audience guessing what just happened. The four episodes are titled Dating Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date, and Formula Sheet. It will release on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV for free.

Shivangi Joshi's professional commitments:

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Ekta Kapoor's show Beauty and the Beast. According to the report, Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. However, an official confirmation from Shivangi Joshi is still awaited.